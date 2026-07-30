The Saudi Falcon Vision Group expressed interest in investing $10 billion in Pakistan.

Federal Minister for Investment Board Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh held a meeting with a delegation of Saudi investors. Sheikh assured investors of full support and facilitation. The Board of Investment is continuing work on investor-friendly policies, Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh said.

The Saudi investors are considering investment opportunities in various sectors of Pakistan. Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh said investors would receive tax incentives and facilities in special economic zones.

He said one-window services were being provided through business facilitation centres.

The minister said permission for the full transfer of profits from Pakistan was a major step for investors.

The Falcon Vision Group plans investment in infrastructure and technology sectors. J7 Emporium owner Maqbool Hussain briefed the federal minister on real estate projects.

The government is improving the business environment through regulatory reforms. The minister was also briefed on plans for the establishment of a modern shopping mall in Chakwal.

He said the Gandhara Club project could play an important role in promoting tourism.

Sheikh welcomed the growing interest of overseas Pakistanis in investment opportunities.