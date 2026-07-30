The security forces killed four terrorists linked to Fitna al-Hindustan during an intelligence-based operation in Khuzdar.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the security forces foiled the movement of two vehicles loaded with explosives on the basis of secret intelligence reports. Both vehicles were destroyed, while a clearance operation remained underway in the area to search for other terrorists.

The ISPR stated that operations under the Azm-e-Istehkam initiative would continue until the complete elimination of terrorism.

President Asif Ali Zardari praised the security forces for timely action against Fitna al-Hindustan and said the successful operation reflected their high professional capabilities. He said the nation was proud of the security forces for defeating the hostile designs of terrorist elements.

The president said operations against Indian-sponsored terrorism would continue until its complete elimination from the country.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also praised the security forces for the successful intelligence-based operation in Khuzdar. He said the killing of four terrorists and the destruction of two explosive-laden vehicles had foiled a terrorist plan.

The prime minister appreciated the professionalism and courage of security forces for taking timely action against Fitna al-Hindustan. He said every attempt to spread terrorism in Pakistan would be defeated and operations would continue with full force until terrorism was completely eliminated.

He added that the entire nation stood with the security forces and valued their sacrifices for the peace, stability and security of the country.