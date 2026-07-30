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Petrol up Rs1.09, high-speed diesel rises Rs2.42 per litreCountry’s foreign exchange reserves drop by $228m to $22.44bnUEFA rejects FIFA World Cup private investment plan; warns of boycottSecurity forces kill 4 terrorists in Khuzdar IBOSaudi investors show interest in $10bn investment in PakistanPakistan, Saudi Arabia back proposal for meeting on Palestine situationPakistan, Belarus resolve to boost military cooperationPM orders stricter action against power theftFCC declares pension legal right of retired employeesIndia summons Meta executives over briefly restricted Modi Facebook post

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Security forces kill 4 terrorists in Khuzdar IBO | SAMAA TV