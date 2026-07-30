The federal government has once again increased the prices of petrol and diesel on Thursday.

The price of petrol has risen by Rs1.09 per litre, reaching Rs336.15 per litre. The price of high-speed diesel has increased by Rs2.42 per litre, reaching Rs393.04 per litre.

The notification for the new prices has been issued. According to the notification, the petrol price has been increased by Rs1.09 per litre, after which the new price has been fixed at Rs336.15 per litre.

Similarly, the price of high-speed diesel has been increased by Rs2.42 per litre, after which the new price stands at Rs393.04 per litre.

According to the notification issued by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra), the new prices will come into effect from midnight tonight.