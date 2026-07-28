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Petrol price rises by Rs1.63 per litre, diesel by Rs1.55Ministers say domestic, foreign elements involved in AJK violenceInquiry opened after police mistakenly raid AGP's residenceMatter resolved after misunderstanding over LPL rules: ShaheenNawaz congratulates PML-N on Mirpur division election victoryPakistan face early pressure after West Indies set 211-run targetPM directs faster work on housing scheme for poor familiesS&P Global warns of external pressures facing Pakistan’s economyPML-N hits back at Bilawal over AJK election claimsTrump says US wants to avoid attacks on Iranian power plants

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Minister says domestic, foreign elements involved in AJK violence | SAMAA TV