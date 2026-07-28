Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhary said that the domestic and foreign elements were involved in the violent movement in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

Addressing a press conference alongside Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, Chaudhary said the federal government stood with the Azad Jammu and Kashmir government for peaceful elections.

He said Kashmiris had made their position clear through the power of their vote. The minister said 37 out of 38 demands had been accepted, adding that the protest was without justification.

He said public protests did not involve weapons and added that the people of Kashmir wanted development, prosperity and peace.

Chaudhary said an attempt was made to stop elections through violent protests.

He said the movement was no longer a protest campaign and those involved would be considered troublemakers.

He added that the Azad Jammu and Kashmir government would use the force of law.

Violent group could not accept peaceful elections in AJK: Atta Tarar

Meanwhile, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar said that all political parties actively participated in the Azad Kashmir elections and held large public gatherings.

He said that 600,000 votes were cast in the Mirpur Division, adding that the public enthusiasm during the Azad Jammu and Kashmir elections was remarkable.

The information minister said that a violent group did not accept the development of Kashmir. He said weapons were recovered from the group, which also opened fire.

Attaullah Tarar said the government had been stating from the first day that the group was a violent organisation. He alleged that the group ran its campaign with Indian funding.

He said the government supported the position of the Azad Kashmir Government.