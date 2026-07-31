The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) has raised the RLNG prices by nearly 32.5 per cent.

The price of LPG has also been increased by Rs12.88 per kilogram. The new LPG price for August has been fixed at Rs254.32 per kilogram. The price of a domestic cylinder has increased by Rs152 to Rs3,001.

In July, the LPG price stood at Rs241.43 per kilogram, while a domestic cylinder was priced at Rs2,849.

For July, the RLNG price for Sui Northern has been increased by 32.35 per cent. The price has risen by $6.31 per mmBtu to $25.83 per mmBtu.

For Sui Southern, the RLNG price has been fixed at $25.08 per mmbtu after an increase of $6.45 per mmBtu.