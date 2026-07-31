The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) issued on Friday a flood alert as the water levels in rivers across Pakistan are expected to rise from July 31 to August 2, with several areas likely to face flood situations.

The significant increases in the river flows and local flooding are expected in different parts of the country. A medium-level flood situation remains at Guddu in the Indus River, while low-level flooding continues at Kalabagh, Chashma and Sukkur.

The River Chenab is expected to experience medium to high flows at Marala, while medium-level flows are forecast in the River Jhelum, River Ravi, River Kabul and nearby streams.

The NDMA has directed district administrations to ensure advance safety measures. A high water flow is feared in hill torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan and Rajanpur, while sudden flooding is expected in central and southern districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and northern Balochistan.

The flash floods are likely in streams of Mohmand, Bajaur, Buner, Mardan, Kurram, South Waziristan, Shangla and Peshawar. The Nari, Bolan, Kachhi and Lehri rivers also face a risk of sudden flooding.

Low-lying areas of Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Mandi Bahauddin and Sialkot may face water accumulation, while urban flooding is feared in Gujrat, Narowal, Lahore, Okara, Sahiwal and Faisalabad.

Urban flooding is also expected in Nawabshah, Sukkur, Shaheed Benazirabad, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Sanghar and Khairpur.

Flood risks have been reported in areas including Mithi, Mirpur Khas, Umerkot, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allahyar and Tharparkar.

Peshawar, Nowshera, Charsadda and Mardan may also face urban flooding. Citizens have been advised to avoid unnecessary travel to areas likely to be affected by floods.

Monsoon rains continue in parts of country

Meanwhile, monsoon rains continue in different parts of the country. Heavy rainfall has flooded low-lying areas, caused rising water levels in streams, affected traffic and disrupted electricity supply in several cities.

In Swabi’s Tehsil Topi, a causeway approach road was washed away again due to rain, suspending traffic. Residents have demanded the construction of a permanent bridge.

Intermittent rainfall continues in Swat, Abbottabad, Murree and Landi Kotal. Rainfall has also brought pleasant weather to various cities, including Darya Khan, Bhakkar, Bhera, Phalia, Sillanwali, Jaranwala, Fateh Jang, Mandi Bahauddin and Lakki Marwat.

Rain was also reported in Vehari, Multan, Kahror Pakka, Mailsi, Rojhan, Nankana Sahib, Chiniot, Mian Channu, Shorkot and Hafizabad.

A young man died in Vehari after being struck by lightning. In Mian Channu, heavy rain caused the roofs of a warehouse and a hotel to collapse, while three people were injured after the roof of a rice mill warehouse fell.