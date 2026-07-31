Police investigating the murder of young businessman Mir Raza Ali have made a significant breakthrough by recovering his mobile phone.

Investigators believe the device, along with ride history and digital evidence, has solved more than 50% of the case and could soon lead them to the suspects.

Police sources said the recovery of Mir Raza Ali's mobile phone has provided investigators with crucial evidence in the high-profile murder case.

According to investigation officials, the data extracted from the phone, combined with the victim's online taxi ride history and route information, is playing a key role in reconstructing his final movements. Authorities are optimistic that the evidence will help identify and arrest those involved.

Investigation reconstructs Mir Raza's final journey

According to investigation sources, Mir Raza left his home in Gulistan-e-Jauhar Block 1 at around 4pm on July 28, reportedly heading towards a kitchen. He booked an online taxi, which dropped him approximately 300 metres from the location where his body was later discovered.

Investigators said Mir Raza then continued on foot toward the crime scene, where another vehicle picked him up. Police believe there was already another person inside that vehicle.

According to the investigation, the same vehicle was later seen passing through the area again, but Mir Raza was no longer inside.

Authorities now believe the young businessman was killed at the same location where his body was eventually found.

Post-mortem reveals close-range shooting

The post-mortem report has also shed light on the circumstances surrounding Mir Raza Ali's death.

According to the report, he was shot once in the chest from close range.

The examination found no evidence that his body or clothing had been burned. Investigators said there were no burn marks on any part of the body or his clothes.

The report further noted that the damage to his face was caused by prolonged exposure to sunlight and insect activity while the body remained in nearby bushes.

Digital evidence strengthens investigation

Investigation authorities said digital evidence has become one of the strongest aspects of the case.

Police are analysing the recovered mobile phone, ride history, route mapping and other technical data to establish the victim's movements before the murder and identify those responsible.

Officials believe the combination of forensic findings and digital evidence has already helped solve more than half of the investigation.

Beyond the investigation, the death of Mir Raza Ali has deeply saddened family, friends and members of Karachi's business community.

Known for his determination and entrepreneurial spirit, Mir Raza turned his dreams into reality at a young age and built a successful reputation in the food industry through hard work and dedication.

His journey from an outstanding student to a promising businessman inspired many who knew him.

Teachers remember brilliant student

Former teachers continue to remember Mir Raza Ali as an exceptionally talented, hardworking and ambitious student.

Those who taught him say he always stood out for his dedication and potential, qualities that later helped him establish himself as a successful young entrepreneur before his life was tragically cut short.

As investigators continue pursuing leads, police remain hopeful that the latest breakthrough will soon bring those responsible for Mir Raza Ali's murder to justice.