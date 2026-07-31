Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has called for constituting the committee to review the World Bank's recommendations on strengthening the fiscal federalism in the country.

The World Bank delegation has called on the premier in Islamabad. The World Bank has presented a report on strengthening fiscal federalism in Pakistan to PM Shehbaz. The prime minister has praised the World Bank's role in Pakistan's economic and social development. PM Shehbaz has said that the government was looking to achieve economic and social development.

The prime minister said fiscal reforms would be considered in line with the country's constitutional and federal framework.

The World Bank delegation also presented a number of policy recommendations in its report. The prime minister said the report would provide useful guidance for future policy-making.

He directed the formation of a high-level committee to conduct a detailed review of the World Bank report.

The committee will consult the provinces and all other relevant stakeholders on the World Bank's recommendations.

PM chairs meeting on Ogra reforms

PM Shehbaz also chaired a meeting on reforms in the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) and measures to improve the institution's capacity.

He directed that all regulatory bodies should establish formal coordination with their respective ministries.

The prime minister has instructed that work on upgrading oil refineries under the approved policy should be accelerated.

He said ensuring an uninterrupted supply of fuel and fair prices for the public remains the government's highest priority.

The prime minister said no negligence or corruption in this regard would be tolerated.

The Ogra chairman gave a detailed briefing on the authority's performance, the challenges it faces and its comprehensive reform programme.





