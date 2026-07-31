The second phase of the 2026 Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Legislative Assembly elections will take place on August 2, with more than 1.7 million voters set to elect their representatives.

From Muzaffarabad to refugee constituencies across Pakistan, election preparations have been finalized as political activity reaches its peak.

The second phase of the AJK Legislative Assembly elections will cover 21 constituencies, including nine general seats in Muzaffarabad Division and 12 refugee seats representing Kashmiri refugees residing in Pakistan.

The constituencies include Neelum Valley, Bagh Valley, Muzaffarabad, and the refugee seats of the Jammu Valley.

With election day approaching, Muzaffarabad has once again become the center of political activity, where rallies, corner meetings, door-to-door campaigns and election offices have remained busy in the final days of campaigning.

More than 1.7m voters to exercise franchise

According to election authorities, over 1.7 million registered voters will cast their ballots during the second phase.

Polling will be held simultaneously on the nine general constituencies of Muzaffarabad Division and the 12 refugee constituencies spread across different cities of Pakistan.

Lahore refugee constituencies prepare

Kashmiri refugees living in the Lahore Division will also vote on August 2, where election activities are in full swing.

Voting will take place in LA-41 Valley to Lahore, where 6,410 voters will choose among nine candidates. The constituency covers Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib and Kasur, with 19 polling stations established.

One of the election's most unusual stories has emerged from Kasur, where a complete polling station has been established for just two registered voters.

Polling will also be held in LA-34 Jammu-1, where 5,065 registered voters will elect their representative from 17 candidates.

Officials say every vote cast by Kashmiri refugees could play a significant role in shaping the future political landscape of Azad Kashmir.

Sargodha completes election arrangements

Preparations have also been completed in Sargodha following a high-level meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner Hussain Ahmed Raza Chaudhry.

The district has 2,154 registered Kashmiri voters, including 1,171 men and 983 women.

A total of 17 candidates are contesting LA-34 Jammu-1, while seven candidates are competing in LA-42 Kashmir Valley-3.

An interesting electoral situation has emerged in Sargodha, where only one voter is registered for LA-42 Kashmir Valley-3.

Authorities have established six combined polling stations and 12 polling booths for male and female voters across the district.

Jhelum voters ready

Kashmiri refugees living in Jhelum will also cast their votes during the second phase. A total of 26 candidates are contesting elections in LA-39 Jammu-6 and LA-42 Valley-3.

Election officials said 7,654 voters are registered in LA-39 Jammu-6, while 1,517 voters are listed in LA-42 Valley-3.

A total of 27 polling stations have been established throughout Jhelum district.

Rawalpindi, Islamabad to host polling for three refugee seats

Election preparations have also been completed in Rawalpindi and Islamabad, where polling will be conducted for three refugee constituencies.

The constituencies include LA-49 Jammu-6, LA-43 Valley-4 and LA-44 Valley-5.

Candidates from Pakistan People's Party (PPP), Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP), Jamaat-e-Islami and the Muslim Conference are contesting the elections.

There are 12 candidates in LA-43, eight candidates in LA-44, and 14 candidates in LA-49 Jammu-6.

Election authorities have established 155 polling stations for LA-49 Jammu-6, a constituency that also includes Chakwal, Jhelum, Attock, Talagang and Peshawar.

Meanwhile, 10 polling stations have been established in LA-43 and 27 polling stations in LA-44.

Polling in LA-37 Jammu-4 will also take place on August 2. The constituency comprises Narowal, Zafarwal and Shakargarh tehsils, where 11 candidates are in the race.

Political observers expect a close contest between PML-N candidate Maryam Javed and Markazi Muslim League candidate Usman Aleem, who is backed by opposition parties.

The constituency has 111,203 registered voters, including 63,919 men and 47,284 women.

Authorities have established 185 polling stations across the constituency, including 45 male, 43 female and 97 combined polling stations, along with 317 polling booths -- 170 for men and 147 for women.

Among them, 16 polling stations are located in Narowal, 97 in Zafarwal, and 72 in Shakargarh, while polling booths are distributed as 32 in Narowal, 157 in Zafarwal and 128 in Shakargarh.

Multan finalises polling arrangements

Multan has completed preparations for polling in LA-42 Valley-3. Two polling stations have been established where 966 registered voters, including 538 men and 428 women, will cast their ballots.

Four candidates are contesting the seat, with a close contest expected between Bilal Butt of IPP, Syed Wajid Ali of PML-N, and Asim Sharif Butt of PPP.

Police have deployed 295 security personnel, while polling materials are scheduled to be delivered to polling stations before voting begins.

Election preparations have also been finalized in LA-38 Jammu-5. The assistant election commissioner said polling equipment will be dispatched to all polling stations ahead of voting.

The constituency has 11,242 registered voters and 26 polling stations.

Political excitement continues in LA-36 Jammu-3, where rallies, corner meetings and door-to-door campaigns are in full swing.

A three-way contest is expected between Muhammad Ahsan Raza of PML-N, Ahsan Ismail of PPP, and Amjad Butt of the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party.

Candidates are focusing their campaigns on employment, education, infrastructure development and addressing the long-standing concerns of Kashmiri refugees.

As campaigning enters its final hours, candidates are closely watching every vote that could determine the outcome on August 2.

Polling arrangements have been finalized for the LA-45 Valley-6 seat representing Kashmiri refugees residing in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and polling materials have been dispatched to the respective districts, officials said.

Returning Officer Fazal Hakim said a total of 7,655 registered voters will be eligible to cast their ballots in the election, including 4,121 male voters and 3,534 female voters.

He said 41 polling stations have been established across the constituency, while seven candidates are contesting the seat.

The Returning Officer added that strict security arrangements have been put in place to ensure peaceful and transparent polling. Voting for the LA-45 Valley-6 constituency will be held on August 2.

Chief Election Commissioner assures transparent polling

Chief Election Commissioner of Azad Kashmir Justice (retd) Ghulam Mustafa Mughal said transparent polling had already been conducted during the first phase in Mirpur Division.

He said no Returning Officer had reported any complaints of irregularities, and immediate action was taken whenever any information regarding election-related issues, including in Samahni, was received.

Responding to criticism from losing candidates, Mughal remarked that in Pakistan, those who lose elections often begin making allegations afterward.

He stressed that the Election Commission is fully aware of its constitutional responsibilities and does not act under anyone's influence.

"The upcoming elections will also be peaceful and transparent," he said, urging voters to bring change through the ballot box rather than through strikes, protests or violence.

Massive security arrangements in place

The Chief Election Commissioner said polling will be held on nine general seats in Muzaffarabad Division and 12 refugee constituencies in Pakistan.

For the first time, police personnel from all four provinces, Gilgit-Baltistan and Islamabad will jointly perform election security duties.

The Pakistan Army will also assist in maintaining security during polling.

Justice Mughal identified LA-31 Khawra and LA-28 Lachhrat in Muzaffarabad as particularly sensitive constituencies requiring enhanced security arrangements.

With all preparations completed, authorities say the stage is set for one of the most significant phases of the 2026 Azad Kashmir elections, as voters prepare to shape the political future of the region through the ballot box.