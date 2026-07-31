Nepal's Prime Minister Balendra Shah has appealed for calm after communal clashes between Hindu and Muslim groups in the country's southern districts left three people dead and prompted authorities to impose curfews.

The violence began on Sunday in Sunsari district, near the Indian border, following a dispute over loud music and religious flags during a Hindu procession, according to police.

Police said officers opened fire to disperse the crowd during the unrest, killing two men. A third person died on Thursday during protests in neighbouring Siraha district despite a curfew being in force.

PM calls for restraint





In his first major address to the nation since taking office in March, Prime Minister Shah urged citizens to help restore peace and avoid further violence.

"I, on behalf of the government, sincerely appeal to the citizens, civil society, religious communities, respected leaders, political parties and responsible media to exercise patience and restraint and maintain peace, harmony, brotherhood and national unity," he said.

Shah also pledged a "completely fair and transparent" investigation into the violence, promising that those responsible would be brought to justice.

Curfews imposed





Authorities have enforced curfews across Sunsari and neighbouring districts to prevent further clashes.

Police spokesperson Abi Narayan Kafle said security forces remain on high alert to protect public property and restore order while using minimal force.

"We have kept all police officials in the field on alert and are trying to protect public property and prevent any conflicting situation with minimal use of force," he said.

Hindus account for around 80% of Nepal's population, while the country's southern region is home to sizeable Muslim communities.