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PM Shehbaz eyes economic, social developmentNo more concessions for terrorists, surrender or face operation: ISPR DGSaudi Arabia unveils Red Sea maritime defence coalition planAbdul Aleem Khan backs administrative reforms, proposes dividing provincesGold price in Pakistan jumps Rs3,000 per tola - July 31, 2026Trump announces Hamas disarmament agreementNishan-i-Imtiaz approved for newly promoted Gen Aamer RazaWhat's behind the rush for Trump's Patriot Passport?Pakistan's telecom taxes highest in region: ADB reportIs Apple about to make the biggest change to MacBooks since 2021?

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No more concessions for terrorists, surrender or face operation: ISPR DG | SAMAA TV