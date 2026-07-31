Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, on Friday said there would be no further concessions for terrorists, declaring that they now have only two choices: surrender to the state under the Constitution and the law or face military operations.

Addressing a press conference, the military spokesperson said Afghan nationals had figured prominently in recent terrorist incidents in Pakistan. He said that of the 28 suicide attacks recorded this year, most of the suicide bombers were Afghan nationals, adding that Afghan militants were also involved in recent attacks in Tank and Karachi.

Over 40,000 operations conducted





Lt Gen Chaudhry said security forces, police, intelligence agencies and other law enforcement institutions had conducted 40,348 intelligence-based operations (IBOs) across the country so far this year.

He said the operations had resulted in the killing of a large number of confirmed terrorists and dealt a significant blow to militant networks.

According to the DG ISPR, terrorism has claimed the lives of 819 Pakistanis this year, including 303 military personnel, 194 police and law enforcement officials, and 322 civilians.

He added that 3,145 terrorist incidents had been reported nationwide, including 1,971 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 1,148 in Balochistan, and 26 in other parts of the country.

Balochistan's tribal elites blamed for unrest





He went on to say that that Balochistan's longstanding challenges stem largely from the role of certain tribal chiefs and influential elites, accusing some of seeking a share in the province's development funds and resorting to violence when their demands are not met.



Addressing a press conference, he claimed that some tribal chiefs were directly involved in terrorism, treated the Levies force as a personal militia, and used business as a cover for smuggling. He further alleged that India and Afghanistan shared a common agenda of promoting terrorism in Pakistan, while stressing that "Pakistan is our first and last identity." The DG ISPR said the people of Balochistan—not tribal elites—are the province's true stakeholders, and claimed that Balochistan's per capita income stands at Rs70,000 compared with Rs45,000 in Punjab. These remarks reflect the military's position.

Operations intensified





Comparing the figures with last year, Lt Gen Chaudhry said 2,597 terrorists were killed during 2025, while 2,084 terrorists had already been eliminated this year despite only part of the year having elapsed.

He said the increase in terrorist incidents reflected the intensified pressure being applied by security forces.

"When terrorists fail in their direct strategy, they expand their activities and seek support from Taliban-controlled areas in Afghanistan," he said.

He reiterated that Pakistan's position was unequivocal, stating there was no room for negotiations or concessions for terrorists.

"They have only two options: surrender before the state in accordance with the Constitution and the law, or face a state operation," he said.

Balochistan narrative





The DG ISPR said there was a deliberate attempt to create a misleading narrative about Balochistan despite the realities on the ground.

He argued that increased encounters in the province reflected the higher tempo of security operations rather than a deterioration in state control, as terrorists intensified attacks in response to military pressure.

He maintained that Pakistan remained committed to enforcing the Constitution and the rule of law equally for all citizens.

Rights and responsibilities





Lt Gen Chaudhry also stressed that citizens should fulfil their constitutional responsibilities alongside demanding their rights.

Referring to Article 5 of the Constitution, he said loyalty to the state and obedience to the Constitution and law were fundamental obligations of every citizen.

He added that fundamental rights were inseparable from fundamental duties and that adherence to the rule of law formed the foundation of a strong and stable state.



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