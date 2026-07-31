President Asif Ali Zardari has approved the conferment of the Nishan-i-Imtiaz (Military) on General Syed Aamer Raza, the newly appointed commander of the National Strategic Command.

The Presidency confirmed it via a post on X.

On July 24, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif promoted Lt Gen Raza to the rank of four-star general and appointed him as the commander of the National Strategic Command, assigning him one of the country's most significant military responsibilities.

Before his promotion, Lt Gen Raza was serving as the chief of the general staff (CGS) of the Pakistan Army, one of the military's most senior operational positions.