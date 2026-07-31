President Asif Ali Zardari has approved the conferment of the Nishan-i-Imtiaz (Military) on General Syed Aamer Raza, the newly appointed commander of the National Strategic Command.
The Presidency confirmed it via a post on X.
On July 24, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif promoted Lt Gen Raza to the rank of four-star general and appointed him as the commander of the National Strategic Command, assigning him one of the country's most significant military responsibilities.
Before his promotion, Lt Gen Raza was serving as the chief of the general staff (CGS) of the Pakistan Army, one of the military's most senior operational positions.
PM extends congratulations and best wishes
Prime Minister Sharif congratulated General Aamer Raza on his promotion and appointment, expressing confidence in his ability to shoulder the new responsibilities.
Also Read: PM promotes Lt Gen Aamer Raza to four-star general
The prime minister said General Aamer Raza would discharge this important national responsibility in the best possible manner and extended his best wishes for success in his new role.
The Prime Minister's Office also issued an official announcement confirming General Aamer Raza's promotion to the rank of four-star general and his appointment as Commander National Strategic Command.