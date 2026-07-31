Apple's upcoming MacBook Ultra is expected to debut with a major redesign, but the new look may soon become standard across the company's premium notebook lineup.

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple plans to extend the MacBook Ultra's redesigned chassis to additional Mac models over the next two years. The entry-level 14-inch MacBook Pro, expected to launch in 2027 with the standard M7 chip, is reportedly among the first models set to adopt the new design.

Thinner, lighter design





The MacBook Ultra is expected to feature a noticeably thinner and lighter chassis than current MacBook Pro models.

The slimmer profile is reportedly made possible by replacing Apple's existing mini-LED display with a hybrid OLED panel, eliminating the need for a separate backlight layer while reducing the device's overall thickness.

Despite the redesign, Apple is not expected to repeat the controversial decisions made with its 2016 MacBook Pro refresh. Reports indicate the company intends to retain key connectivity features, including HDMI, the SD card slot, and MagSafe charging.

Display and touchscreen changes





One of the most significant visual updates could be the removal of the familiar display notch in favour of a smaller pill-shaped camera cutout, potentially enabling a Dynamic Island-style interface similar to recent iPhone models.

Reports differ on display dimensions. Research firm Omdia has suggested Apple may slightly increase screen sizes to 14.3 inches and 16.3 inches by reducing bezel thickness, while Bloomberg has previously reported that the overall display sizes may remain unchanged.

Apple is also said to be developing a reinforced hinge for what could become the company's first touchscreen Mac notebook.

According to the report, the touchscreen experience is being designed as "touch-friendly, not touch-first," meaning the traditional keyboard and trackpad will remain the primary methods of interaction.

Future of the MacBook lineup





It remains unclear whether Apple intends to replace its high-end MacBook Pro models with the MacBook Ultra or position it as a new flagship tier above the Pro lineup.

If the company's reported roadmap remains on track, the redesigned chassis is expected to spread across Apple's premium notebook range by late 2027, making the MacBook Ultra's design language the new standard for future high-performance Mac laptops.