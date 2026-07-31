DJI has launched the Osmo Pocket 4P globally, introducing the first dual-lens camera system in its Pocket series as the company targets professional creators and vloggers seeking cinema-quality video in a compact form factor.

The new handheld camera features a primary 20mm equivalent f/2.0 wide-angle lens alongside a 60mm equivalent f/1.8 telephoto lens, enabling 3x optical zoom and up to 12x digital zoom.

DJI said the primary camera delivers 17 stops of dynamic range and records in the new 10-bit D-Log 2 colour profile, giving creators greater flexibility during colour grading and post-production.

High-speed video and improved photography





The Osmo Pocket 4P supports 4K video recording at up to 240 frames per second, allowing users to capture ultra-slow-motion footage at up to 8x speed while maintaining high image quality.

The camera also includes a Slow Shutter Video mode for creating long-exposure motion effects and captures 37-megapixel still photographs. Each image can also generate a 1.5-second 4K motion clip for use in video editing.

Enhanced stabilisation and AI tracking





DJI has retained its signature three-axis mechanical gimbal, designed to deliver smooth handheld footage while walking or filming moving subjects.

The company has upgraded its tracking technology with ActiveTrack 8.0, enabling the camera to automatically follow people, vehicles and pets throughout the zoom range.

Users can also control recording through gesture recognition, including using an open palm to lock onto a subject or a "V" hand gesture to begin recording.

The camera features a 2-inch touchscreen with 1,000 nits of brightness and powers on directly into recording mode to reduce startup delays.

Battery and storage





According to DJI, the Osmo Pocket 4P offers up to 210 minutes of continuous recording on a single charge.

The battery can be recharged to 50% in about 18 minutes, while USB 3.1 connectivity provides file transfer speeds of up to 800MB/s.

The camera includes approximately 100GB of internal storage and weighs 230 grams, making it compact enough to fit into a jacket pocket.

Pricing and availability





The Osmo Pocket 4P is available in black, with a pearlescent white version scheduled for release later.

The standard model is priced at £529 in the UK and around €599 in Europe.

DJI is also offering a Vlog Combo priced at £605 or €689, which includes a wireless remote, microphone set, fill light, mini tripod and additional accessories.

The company said existing Osmo accessories, including ND filters, battery handles and Black Mist filters, remain compatible with the new camera without requiring adapters.