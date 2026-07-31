Gold prices in Pakistan extended their gains for a second consecutive day on Friday, with the price of 24-karat gold increasing by Rs3,000 per tola amid a rise in international bullion markets.

According to the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA), the price of 24-karat gold per tola climbed to Rs430,436.

The price of 24-karat gold per 10 grams rose by Rs2,572 to Rs369,029, while 22-karat gold per 10 grams increased by Rs2,357 to Rs338,288.

In the international market, gold prices gained $30 to reach $4,080 per ounce.

Silver prices also rise





Silver prices also moved higher in the local market.

The price of 24-karat silver per tola increased by Rs79 to Rs6,294, while 10 grams of silver rose by Rs68 to Rs5,396.

In the international market, silver prices gained 79 cents to $58.15 per ounce.

The association said the rates were calculated on the basis of interbank exchange rates.