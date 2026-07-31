Federal Minister for Communications and president of the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP), Abdul Aleem Khan, has endorsed Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi's call for administrative reforms, describing the proposals as timely and necessary.

He has also suggested dividing each of Pakistan's four provinces into three administrative units to improve governance and public service delivery.

In a message posted on X, Abdul Aleem Khan said the remarks made by Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on administrative reforms are "worth considering" and are the need of the hour.

He said Pakistan's growing population and expanding administrative requirements make it necessary to revisit the country's existing administrative structure to improve governance and service delivery.

Proposal to divide each province

Aleem Khan proposed that each of Pakistan's four provinces -- Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan -- should be divided into three administrative units or provinces named North, Central and South.

According to him, adopting this model would eliminate the need to change the existing names of the provinces while preserving the historical and cultural identity of every region.

'People deserve services at their doorstep'

The communications minister said the creation of new provinces would provide a lasting solution to many public problems by bringing government services closer to citizens.

He noted that people currently have to travel hundreds of kilometres to provincial capitals even for routine official matters. With new administrative units, he argued, citizens would be able to access services closer to their homes.

"If new provinces are formed and people's problems are solved at their doorstep, then what harm can anyone do?" Aleem Khan said.

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He added that concerns would only arise if someone's "kingdom" became smaller, but stressed that Pakistan is a democratic country where there is "no room for monarchy."

Governance, public administration would improve

Aleem Khan said establishing additional provinces would enable key government institutions to function more efficiently.

He said chief secretaries, inspectors general of police (IGs) and high courts operating from the new provinces would be able to provide faster, more effective and responsive services to the public.

According to him, decentralising administration would improve governance while reducing the burden on existing provincial capitals.

The IPP president said discussions on creating new provinces have remained confined to political slogans for several decades without meaningful progress.

He urged political leaders across the country to unite behind the idea and transform it from a long-standing proposal into a practical reform.

"Now is the time to bring all political visionaries on one page and make this vision a reality," he said.

'New provinces will strengthen Pakistan'

Rejecting concerns that additional provinces could weaken national cohesion, Aleem Khan argued that administrative restructuring would instead reinforce national unity.

He said creating new provinces would not divide the country but would strengthen solidarity, stabilise the economy and ensure balanced development across all regions of Pakistan.

According to Aleem Khan, improved administrative efficiency and equitable regional development would ultimately benefit citizens throughout the country.