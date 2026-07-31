The US State Department has announced it is expanding access to its commemorative Patriot Passport, making an additional 250,000 passports available nationwide following overwhelming public demand.

According to CNN, the optional passport features an image of President Donald Trump above his signature on the inside cover and was introduced to mark America's 250th anniversary.

"In response to overwhelming demand, the Department of State is making an additional 250,000 of the special commemorative passports available to the public," the department said in a statement.

How to apply





The commemorative passport is optional and is not issued automatically.

Eligible applicants can request the special edition passport at designated anniversary passport events scheduled throughout August and September, or by applying in person at the Washington, DC Passport Agency.

Applicants who prefer the standard US passport can continue using existing application methods, including online services, mail applications, passport acceptance facilities, and US embassies and consulates overseas.

Strong public response





A State Department spokesperson said the agency had been "flooded" with requests through phone calls, social media and in-person inquiries at public events, including the Great American State Fair.

The surge in interest prompted officials to expand the programme, allowing more Americans to obtain the commemorative passport as part of celebrations marking the nation's 250th anniversary.