Summer vacations have officially come to an end for students across Sindh. Government and private educational institutions will reopen from August 1, marking the beginning of the new academic schedule across the province.

After the conclusion of summer holidays, all government and private schools across Sindh will reopen on August 1.

Thousands of students and teachers are expected to return to classrooms as educational activities resume across the province.

With the reopening of schools, the six-day working week will also be reinstated in all government and private educational institutions.

Under the restored schedule, regular classes will be held from Monday to Saturday, replacing the reduced timetable followed during the summer vacation period.

Normal academic activities to resume

The reopening of schools signals the return of routine academic activities after the summer break.

Students will resume regular classroom learning, while schools across Sindh are set to follow the standard weekly schedule for the new academic session.