Telegram is facing mounting legal pressure on multiple fronts after Russia charged its founder, Pavel Durov, with facilitating terrorist activity and Australia launched court action against the messaging platform over alleged failures to remove pro-terror content.

The developments mark a significant escalation in global scrutiny of one of the world's most widely used messaging apps.

Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) announced on Wednesday that it had charged Telegram founder Pavel Durov with facilitating terrorist activity.

Authorities alleged that Telegram has been used by Ukrainian intelligence services to organize attacks inside Russia, bringing a years-long investigation into the Dubai-based entrepreneur and his messaging platform to a new stage.

In response, Telegram's official account on X posted an image of Durov making an obscene gesture with his middle finger.

FSB says dating chatbot used to recruit young Russians

According to statements from the FSB and Russia's Investigative Committee, Ukrainian intelligence allegedly used a Telegram chatbot called Daivinchik/Leo to recruit young Russians for sabotage and terrorist attacks.

The chatbot, widely used as a dating service in Russia following Tinder's exit from the country, was allegedly exploited by operatives posing as young women to contact, manipulate, and recruit users before coercing them into carrying out attacks.

Russian authorities claimed that 46 Russians aged between 12 and 22 were arrested over the past year after allegedly being recruited through the platform to attack law enforcement officers or target transport, energy, communications, and financial infrastructure.

Ukraine did not immediately comment on the allegations.

Russia seeks international action against Durov

The FSB said Durov would be placed on an international wanted list, although it did not specify which legal mechanism would be used.

The global police agency Interpol did not immediately respond to requests for comment. A source familiar with the matter said that even if Russia requested an Interpol Red Notice, the process would likely take time.

Durov currently lives in Dubai, which maintains friendly relations with Moscow while also positioning itself as a global business and technology hub. Analysts say extraditing Durov could affect the emirate's international reputation.

His current location remains unclear, although Durov said last week that he was in Georgia.

Russia has significantly restricted access to Telegram as part of broader efforts to tighten control over the internet and reduce reliance on foreign technology platforms.

Many Russians now require a VPN to access the service, yet official Russian institutions, including the Kremlin and the Ministry of Defence, continue using Telegram daily to publish updates.

The platform has also become a vital source of information throughout the Russia-Ukraine war, serving government officials, military personnel, and influential bloggers on both sides of the conflict.

Durov's long-running disputes with Russian authorities

Born in Russia, Pavel Durov later acquired Emirati and French citizenship. He founded VKontakte (VK), often described as Russia's equivalent of Facebook, before selling his remaining stake in 2014 after pressure from Russian authorities.

Earlier this year, a Russian government newspaper reported that Durov was under investigation in a terrorism-related case.

In April, Durov revealed on Telegram that a summons addressed to "Suspect P.V. Durov" had been delivered to an apartment where he had lived two decades earlier.

"They must be suspecting me of defending Articles 29 and 23 of the Russian Constitution — which guarantee freedom of speech and the right to private correspondence. Proud to be guilty!" he wrote.

Durov also remains under investigation in France. He was arrested there in 2024 over allegations that Telegram failed to adequately combat criminal activity and did not sufficiently cooperate with law enforcement requests.

French authorities later allowed him to leave the country while the investigation continues.

Durov has consistently denied wrongdoing, saying Telegram exceeds its legal obligations to moderate harmful content and cooperate with authorities in combating crime.

Australia launches legal action against Telegram

Separately, Australia's internet regulator announced on Thursday that it had initiated legal proceedings against Telegram over alleged failures to remove extremist content from the platform.

The Office of the eSafety Commissioner accused Telegram of failing to remove videos depicting terrorist executions and mass shootings.

eSafety Commissioner Julie Inman Grant said the case involves material linked to some of the most notorious extremist attacks in recent history, including content associated with the Christchurch and Buffalo terror attacks.

"We allege that this content remained accessible on the service long after Telegram had been put on notice," she said.

Potential multimillion-dollar penalties

According to court filings, Australian Telegram users reported 12 posts containing pro-terror content between July and October 2025, including three posts featuring known terrorist material.

The regulator alleges Telegram failed to remove 10 of those posts or suspend the accounts responsible for publishing them.

If found in breach of Australia's online safety standards, Telegram could face civil penalties of up to A$54.6 million (US$38 million).

Telegram rejects Australia's allegations

Telegram said it would vigorously contest the Australian case.

A company spokesperson rejected the allegations, saying the platform's anti-terrorism efforts are well documented and that thousands of extremist communities have been blocked during 2026 alone.

The company said it remains committed to removing terrorist content while complying with applicable laws.

Telegram now has more than one billion monthly active users, according to the company, making it one of the world's most downloaded messaging applications.

With simultaneous legal challenges in Russia, France, and Australia, the platform faces increasing international pressure over content moderation, user privacy, and national security concerns, even as it remains a key communication tool during the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.