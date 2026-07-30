What was meant to be a joyful birthday celebration turned into unimaginable grief when a three-storey house collapsed in Harbanspura's Muhammad Din Colony.

The devastating incident claimed 11 lives, left three people injured, and shattered several families within moments.

The tragedy unfolded in Muhammad Din Colony, Harbanspura, where a three-storey residential building suddenly collapsed and turned into a heap of rubble within seconds.

According to local residents, more than 20 people were inside the house when the incident occurred. Witnesses said the roof of the upper floor collapsed first, triggering the collapse of the entire structure before many occupants had a chance to escape.

Three families were devastated by the incident, with the home of a young birthday celebrant turning into a house of mourning in just a few moments.

Residents begin rescue

Hearing desperate cries for help from beneath the debris, local residents rushed to the scene and began rescue efforts with their bare hands before heavy machinery arrived.

Witnesses said volunteers removed bricks and rubble one by one, hoping to find survivors trapped underneath as emergency responders made their way to the site.

Rescue 1122 teams later joined the operation and continued the search throughout the night.

Rescue operation completed

Rescue officials completed the operation after hours of continuous work and sealed the accident site.

The operation was carried out under the supervision of Lahore Deputy Commissioner Captain (retd) Muhammad Ali Ijaz, with the district administration monitoring rescue activities throughout the night.

Authorities instructed rescue workers to speed up debris removal while ensuring a safe search for anyone who could still have been trapped beneath the rubble.

Field officers remained at the site until the rescue operation was fully completed.

The house collapse claimed the lives of 11 people, while three others were injured. Police said those trapped under the rubble included elderly people, women, men, children and young adults, highlighting the scale of the tragedy.

Hospital officials confirmed that eight bodies were shifted to Mayo Hospital, while the bodies of two women were brought to Services Hospital.

Dr. Mudabir Rehan, the medical superintendent of Mayo Hospital, said the eight deceased included three children.

The administration of Services Hospital confirmed that all victims declared dead had already passed away before reaching the hospital, while three injured people were admitted for treatment.

Authorities said the deceased included three women and three children.

Among those who lost their lives were:

60-year-old Shahida

52-year-old Samina

25-year-old Mujahid

7-year-old Hammad

The injured include:

19-year-old Sania

30-year-old Nasir

35-year-old Zahid

14-year-old Sehar

50-year-old Shahid

44-year-old Sabir

Medical teams at Services Hospital continue providing treatment to the injured.

Officials visit scene, hospitals

DC Ijaz visited both the collapse site and Services Hospital during the night to review rescue efforts and meet survivors.

The commissioner also visited those rescued from beneath the rubble, while local MPA Malik Waheed reached the scene to assess the situation.

The district administration directed hospitals across Lahore to remain on high alert to ensure immediate medical care for all affected people.

Officials emphasized that saving lives remained their top priority throughout the operation.

Inquiry launched into cause of collapse

According to Rescue officials, the collapsed house had an old TR girder roof, which gave way and triggered the deadly collapse.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Ijaz confirmed that an inquiry has been launched to determine the exact cause of the incident.

He said debris removal and relief activities are continuing, adding that the district administration is personally monitoring the situation to ensure affected families receive all necessary assistance.

The collapse has left the Harbanspura community in shock, turning what should have been a day of celebration into one of immense sorrow.

For the families who lost loved ones and those still recovering from their injuries, the tragedy has left painful memories that will endure long after the rescue operation has ended.