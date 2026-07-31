Pakistan opening batter Fakhar Zaman said the national team's white-ball camp had been under way for the past two to three months, providing players with valuable preparation ahead of the World Cup.

Speaking to the media in Lahore, he said there was still plenty of time before the tournament and players had been given the opportunity to work closely with the coaching staff.

Fakhar said several players had not previously been on the management's radar but had received an opportunity through the training camp.

He said criticism usually increased when the team did not win matches.

Referring to the previous match, Fakhar said Pakistan had lost seven wickets for 90 runs, adding that such situations were part of cricket.

He said he believed Pakistan's fast bowlers were still among the best.

Fakhar said he had fully recovered from his injury and had resumed batting.

He said it would not be right to hold the management or the board responsible.

Fakhar added that, in his personal view, if a young player earned his place in the team ahead of him, he deserved that opportunity.