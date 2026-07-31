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Broad Peak avalanche: Bodies of 8 missing climbers identifiedFlood alert issued as rivers face rising water levels across Pakistan25 killed as passenger bus falls into ravine in AlgeriaFIFA studying impact of expanding World Cup to 64 teams for 2030 editionWeekly inflation falls 0.91% amid price rise of 27 essential itemsInflation expected to remain at 10% in July: Finance MinistryGood governance essential for Pakistan's security, says ISPR DGFederal Tax Ombudsman recommends ‘faceless’ income tax refund systemAJK elections 2026: Over 1.7m voters to cast ballots in second phase on Aug 2Emergency response committee orders faster relief, rehabilitation efforts

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ISPR DG says good governance is essential for Pakistan's security | SAMAA TV