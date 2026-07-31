The emergency response committee, chaired by Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal, has directed all relevant authorities to speed up relief and rehabilitation activities.

The committee reviewed the latest situation regarding rainfall, river flows and potential risks during a meeting. The chairman of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) briefed the meeting on damage, relief operations and rehabilitation measures.

The briefing said water resources are continuing to decline because of population growth and climate change.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authorities (PDMA) has informed the meeting about their preparedness and the resources available.

Committee praises timely action

The committee praised the timely and effective measures taken by the relevant institutions.

It directed all authorities to further accelerate relief and rehabilitation work.

The committee also ordered effective coordination between the federal government, provincial governments and district administrations at every level.

It urged the public to stay informed about possible risks and avoid unnecessary travel.