The Federal Tax Ombudsman recommended on Friday the introduction of a "faceless" income tax refund system to improve the refund process.

The FTO has said the proposed system is intended to automate the scrutiny of eligible taxpayers' refund claims, raising the questions over the performance of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

Moreover, the FTO has said that the refund amounts could be transferred directly into the taxpayers' bank accounts through an electronic system.

The FTO said the proposed measure would reduce delays in refund payments and provide better services to taxpayers.

The recommendation followed a complaint against the FBR over the non-payment of income tax refunds.

According to an official statement, a company had claimed income tax refunds of more than Rs42.8 million.

The statement said the FBR had not released the refunds despite the expiry of the legal 60-day period.