The Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) released on Friday its weekly inflation report, showing that prices of 27 essential items increased during the week, while six items became cheaper and prices of 18 items remained unchanged.

According to the PBS report, weekly inflation recorded an average decline of 0.91 per cent, while inflation on an annual basis remained at 9.05 per cent.

The rise in petroleum product prices contributed to higher prices of food items. During the week, onions became 7.62 per cent more expensive, diesel prices increased by 4.17 per cent, eggs by 3.16 per cent and petrol by 2.46 per cent.

The prices of flour increased by 2 per cent, potatoes by 1.93 per cent and LPG by 1.90 per cent during the week.

On an annual basis, tomato prices recorded the highest increase of 228.71 per cent, followed by onions at 95.36 per cent, flour at 78.65 per cent and LPG at 51.76 per cent.

The diesel prices rose by 37.42 per cent and petrol prices increased by 23.28 per cent on an annual basis.