Former Pakistan cricket captain Wasim Akram’s missing pet dog has been found.

According to the former ace all-rounder's spokesperson, two people who provided information about the dog’s location were given a reward of Rs250,000, the spokesperson said.

The black German Shepherd, named 'Duke', went missing from DHA Phase 8 in Karachi. Wasim Akram and his wife, Shaniera Akram, had shared information about the missing dog on social media.

A formal report about the missing dog was also submitted to Sahil Police Station in Karachi.