The death toll from the tragic coal mine accident in Sorange area of Quetta has risen to 11.

Provincial Minister for Mines and Minerals Mir Shoaib Nosherwani said rescue teams were continuing the operation despite difficult conditions. He said all available resources were being used to reach the workers still trapped inside the mine.

The provincial minister said the government shared the grief of the families of the miners who lost their lives in the Sorange coal mine accident.

He said compensation of five hundred thousand rupees would be paid to the families of each deceased miner, while injured workers would receive three hundred thousand rupees each.

Nosherwani said safety arrangements in the mining sector were being reviewed to prevent such tragedies in the future.

He added that a transparent investigation into all aspects of the accident would be carried out, and action would be taken against those responsible according to the law.