Political activity has intensified ahead of the second phase of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Legislative Assembly elections on August 2, with Pakistan People's Party (PPP) candidates raising concerns over the electoral process and pledging development-focused agendas if elected.

The political atmosphere in Lahore has heated up ahead of polling for the LA-41 Valley-2 constituency, where PPP candidate Ghulam Abbas Mir has leveled serious allegations against his rival, PML-N candidate Muhammad Amir Shah.

Addressing the media, Mir claimed that fake votes were being prepared in favor of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and demanded an immediate inquiry into the matter.

He urged election authorities to prevent voters appearing on what he described as "fake voter lists" from casting ballots, alleging that the electoral rolls for refugee voters were being altered.

Demand for Rangers' supervision

Ghulam Abbas Mir also called for polling to be conducted under the supervision of the Rangers, arguing that transparent elections could not be ensured under police supervision alone.

He maintained that the integrity of the election process must be protected and reiterated his demand for an investigation into the alleged manipulation of voter lists.

Javed Butt confident of PPP victory

Meanwhile, PPP candidate Javed Butt, contesting from LA-43 Valley-4, expressed confidence that his party would perform strongly in the second phase of the elections.

He claimed the Pakistan People's Party would secure victory on 12 Assembly seats and said the party was fully prepared for the August 2 polls.

Misuse of government machinery

Javed Butt alleged that his political opponents were openly using government machinery during the election campaign.

Referring to the first phase of the AJK elections, he said the PPP would not allow any attempt to manipulate the electoral process this time.

"We will not tolerate rigging in the election process and will protect every vote at all costs," he said.

He also emphasized that national interest should always come before political gains, saying, "The state comes first, seats later."

Outlining his election manifesto, Butt said creating employment opportunities for unemployed youth would be one of his top priorities if elected.

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He also pledged to establish sewing centers to help economically empower women and promised to work on improving access to water, roads and other basic public services.

The PPP candidate further said he would ensure the provision of Zakat funds and financial assistance to deserving families, describing social welfare as a key part of his development agenda.

Campaigning enters final stage

The statements come as campaigning for the second phase of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly elections enters its final stage.

Candidates across refugee constituencies are intensifying outreach through public meetings and campaign activities as voters prepare to head to the polls on August 2, when key refugee seats will be decided.