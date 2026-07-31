Police have uncovered what they describe as the complete sequence of events behind the deaths of an American woman and her three children in Lahore, saying forensic evidence indicates the mother planned the poisoning herself and also intended to kill her husband.

Officials say the investigation has now entered a decisive phase.

Lahore DIG (Investigation) Syed Zeeshan Raza briefed the media on the latest progress in several high-profile investigations, saying police have made significant headway in multiple cases.

He said all investigations are being pursued from every possible angle and vowed that each case would be taken to its logical conclusion through evidence-based inquiries.

Mother identified as main accused

According to the DIG, investigators have concluded that the American national woman was the main accused in the deaths of her three children at a private housing society in Kahna.

Police said the woman had planned to poison her children and also intended to poison her husband as part of an alleged plan to wipe out the entire family.

The investigation found that she mixed potassium cyanide into ice cream on July 17 and served it to her children before consuming the poisoned ice cream herself.

Forensic reports confirmed the presence of potassium cyanide, and investigators said all available evidence supports the conclusion that she poisoned the children before taking her own life.

Police trace how poison was obtained

Police said the woman had been searching online for ways to die since November and articles related to suicide were found on her mobile phone.

According to investigators, she was suffering from depression and remained under treatment while also taking medication for her condition.

DIG Raza said the woman contacted a chemical dealer through Facebook and wanted potassium cyanide to be delivered to the United States. She later arranged for the poison to be delivered in Pakistan instead.

Investigators said she paid Rs138,540 to the accused through MoneyGram to obtain the chemical.

Timeline of investigation

Police said the woman travelled from the United States to Lahore with her husband and children, where the family rented a house in Valencia Town.

To avoid suspicion, she arranged for a parcel containing the chemicals to be delivered to a friend's house rather than her own address.

On July 16, she met her friend at a private pizza restaurant, had a meal, and collected the parcel containing the chemicals. According to police, the friend had no knowledge of what the package contained.

The following day, investigators said, she mixed potassium cyanide into ice cream, fed it to her children, and then consumed the poisoned dessert herself.

Police added that she also attempted to serve poisoned ice cream to her husband, but he did not consume it.

The family had reportedly planned to travel to Sialkot the day after the incident.

Multiple arrests during investigation

DIG Zeeshan Raza said all individuals linked to the case are now in police custody. Two more suspects have been arrested, including the owner of an online chemical shop and a delivery rider involved in transporting the parcel.

Police said the chemical shop owner sold hazardous chemicals through online platforms. Investigators tracked and arrested the suspects using CCTV footage.

A polygraph test was also conducted on the woman's husband, Nasir, as part of the investigation, and officials said a comprehensive inquiry was carried out to examine every aspect of the case.

Abdullah Tahir murder investigation continues

The DIG also shared an update on the investigation into the murder of Abdullah Tahir, saying police and the Crime Control Department (CCD) are jointly probing the case.

He said investigators are examining long-standing personal enmities as a possible motive. According to police, the deceased had two to three old rivalries that remain under investigation.

Authorities have traced the vehicle allegedly used by the shooters, and several individuals have been taken into custody for questioning.

Police said the investigation has not so far produced evidence suggesting hired assassins were involved.

More legal sections to AGP house raid case

Addressing the case involving the mistaken police raid on the attorney general's residence, DIG Raza said authorities have decided to add more legal provisions to the case.

He said the officers involved conducted the raid without proper identification and that police negligence had been established during the investigation.

An FIR has already been registered, departmental action has been initiated against the responsible officials, and further legal sections will be added based on the findings regarding negligence and procedural lapses.

Concluding the briefing, DIG Raza said Lahore Police remain committed to ensuring that every aspect of these high-profile cases is thoroughly investigated.

He said investigators will continue to rely on forensic evidence, digital records and witness statements to ensure that all cases reach their logical legal conclusion.