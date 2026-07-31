A massive search and rescue operation is underway on Pakistan's Broad Peak after an avalanche swept through an international mountaineering expedition, with four bodies recovered so far and several climbers, including legendary Nepal-born climber Nirmal Purja, still feared missing.

Ground rescue teams have recovered four bodies following the avalanche that struck Broad Peak, according to Irfan Arshad Khan, the president of the Alpine Club of Pakistan.

The identities of the recovered bodies have not yet been confirmed. Rescue efforts remain ongoing as teams continue searching the avalanche-hit area under challenging weather and terrain conditions.

The avalanche hit the 8,047-metre (26,401-foot) Broad Peak in Pakistan's Karakoram mountain range around midday on Thursday while an international team was attempting to summit the mountain.

Broad Peak, the world's 12th-highest mountain, is regarded as one of the most technically challenging peaks for mountaineering expeditions. Contact with the climbers was lost immediately after the avalanche, and no communication has been established since.

Earlier reports from Shigar said the team was on an adventure expedition when the avalanche struck, prompting an urgent search operation led by experienced Pakistani climber Sirbaz Khan, who has successfully climbed all 14 of the world's 8,000-metre peaks.

Nirmal Purja among climbers feared missing

The missing expedition is led by Nepal-born mountaineer Nirmal Purja, widely known as Nims Dai, a former British Special Forces soldier and Royal Marine.

Purja made global mountaineering history in 2019 by climbing all 14 mountains higher than 8,000 metres in just over six months, shattering the previous record of seven years. His extraordinary achievement was later featured in the 2021 Netflix documentary 14 Peaks: Nothing Is Impossible.

Purja joined the British Army in 2003 before becoming a Royal Marine in 2009. His climbing career began in 2012 after trekking to Everest Base Camp, where he unexpectedly decided to attempt the summit instead of returning home.

Climbing team includes members from five countries

According to the Alpine Club of Pakistan, the expedition consists of 10 climbers representing multiple countries.

The missing climbers include expedition leader Nirmal Purja, Nepali climbers Pur Bahadur Gurung, Kili Pemba Sherpa, Nima Sherpa and Nawang Thindu Sherpa, Pakistani climber Sohail Sakhi from Hunza, Chinese climber Wang Zhong, American climber Mallory Geis and Omani climber Ahmed Abdullah Al Harthy.

Earlier official statements noted that the team included five Nepalese climbers along with climbers from Pakistan, Oman, China and the United States, while another foreign climber was also reported to be part of the expedition.

Alpine Club expresses deep concern

The Alpine Club of Pakistan described the incident as "deeply concerning" after receiving reports that the avalanche had struck the expedition.

Vice-President Karrar Haidri said there has been no communication with the climbers since the avalanche. He confirmed that the club has remained in constant contact with government authorities to coordinate an emergency response.

According to Haidri, authorities are working to deploy helicopters for the rescue operation, subject to weather conditions.

"We are coordinating with the authorities and trying to arrange a helicopter rescue on Friday morning Pakistani time depending on weather conditions," he said.

The Alpine Club added that every possible effort is being made to mobilise helicopter support and all available rescue resources at the earliest opportunity, while Major General Irfan Arshad Khan and the club's senior leadership continue coordinating with relevant government agencies.

Search operation led by Sirbaz Khan

Search efforts on the ground are being led by Pakistani mountaineering legend Sirbaz Khan, whose experience climbing all 14 of the world's highest peaks is expected to play a crucial role in the difficult rescue mission.

The operation is being carried out in one of the world's harshest high-altitude environments, where unstable weather and avalanche risks continue to complicate rescue efforts.

The Alpine Club of Pakistan said it is closely monitoring developments while coordinating with all stakeholders involved in the operation.

"The Club prays for the safety and successful rescue of all the climbers and stands in solidarity with their families and the international mountaineering community during this difficult time," the organisation said in its official statement.

The incident has sent shockwaves through the global climbing community, with hopes remaining that rescuers can locate any surviving members of the expedition despite the challenging conditions on Broad Peak.