Rescue teams are racing against time in Quetta's Sorange area after a devastating coal mine explosion claimed the lives of at least 34 miners.

Heavy machinery is being used to clear debris as authorities continue searching for workers still believed to be trapped underground.

The death toll from the coal mine accident in Sorange, a suburb of Quetta, has risen to 34 after rescue teams recovered eight more bodies from the collapsed mine, according to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA).

Officials said the joint rescue operation remains underway as emergency responders continue searching for additional workers trapped inside the affected mine.

Massive rescue effort continues

PDMA officials said rescue teams from the Provincial Disaster Management Authority, Rescue services, the Mines and Minerals Department, and other relevant agencies are working around the clock at the accident site.

Heavy machinery and specialised equipment are being used to remove debris from the collapsed section of the mine, allowing rescuers to reach workers who may still be trapped beneath the rubble.

Authorities have vowed to continue the rescue operation until every affected worker has been recovered from the mine.

Gas explosion caused the mine collapse

The tragedy unfolded a day earlier when a buildup of gas inside the coal mine triggered a powerful explosion.

The blast caused a section of the mine to collapse, burying several miners under tons of debris. Rescue operations began immediately and have continued without interruption as teams work in dangerous underground conditions.

The Balochistan government has announced financial assistance of Rs500,000 for the family of each miner who lost their life in the tragedy.

The compensation aims to provide immediate support to the bereaved families as they cope with the devastating loss.

CM orders inquiry into tragedy

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfaraz Bugti took immediate notice of the deadly coal mine accident and sought a detailed report from the Mines and Minerals Department.

He directed authorities to conduct a transparent investigation into the incident, determine its causes, and identify those responsible for the tragedy.

Bugti said legal action would be taken against anyone found responsible if negligence or violations of safety procedures are established during the investigation.

He also instructed the Mines and Minerals Department to ensure the strict implementation of safety regulations across all coal mines in Balochistan to help prevent similar tragedies in the future.

The provincial government said the investigation will examine whether safety protocols were properly followed before the fatal explosion occurred.