The Sindh government has decided to continue teaching activities in government schools for six days a week starting August 1.

The Education Department has also clarified that the new schedule applies only to public schools, while private educational institutions will retain the authority to set their own working days.

According to the Sindh Education Department, all government schools across the province will operate on a six-day teaching schedule from August 1.

The decision is aimed at regulating the academic calendar in public schools, with government institutions required to follow the revised weekly schedule.

Private schools exempt from schedule

The Education Department has clarified that the working hours and weekly schedule prescribed for government schools will not apply to private educational institutions.

Officials said private schools will continue to function under their own administrative policies and will not be bound by the government's six-day working week.

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To remove any confusion regarding the implementation of the policy, the Education Department has issued a clarificatory circular outlining the weekly working arrangements for private schools.

According to the circular, private educational institutions will have the flexibility to determine their working days based on their administrative convenience and institutional policy.

Different schedules for public, private schools

The department confirmed that the weekly working hours of government and private schools will be different under the new arrangement.

While government schools will observe a six-day teaching week, private schools will continue to enjoy administrative autonomy in deciding their academic schedules and weekly operations.

The clarification is intended to ensure that both public and private educational institutions clearly understand their respective responsibilities under the revised policy.