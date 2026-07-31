Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has praised the Pakistan Army, saying that the army is the nation’s red line and soldiers should not be made part of political debates.

Bhutto-Zardari said in a video message that a soldier standing on the Kashmir border does not only protect the frontier but also leaves behind his home, parents and children to risk his life for Pakistan’s security.

He said he had previously stated that the Pakistan Army was the country’s red line and soldiers should not become a target of political discussions, as they are a source of pride for the nation.

Bhutto-Zardari said that the sacrifices of martyred soldiers and police personnel would never be forgotten. He said every sacrifice would be respected and the families of martyrs would receive justice.

He added that those who sacrifice their present for the nation’s future deserve respect, and honouring them remains the responsibility of the country.