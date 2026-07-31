Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem failed to defend his gold medal in the Commonwealth Games javelin throw final.

Arshad Nadeem finished ninth among the 12 athletes in the final. His best throw was 77.41 metres, while one of his three attempts was recorded as a foul.

Arshad Nadeem’s third throw covered a distance of 75.39 metres. India’s Neeraj Chopra produced an 81.29-metre throw in his third attempt.

Sri Lanka’s Rumesh Tharanga secured first position with an 89.75-metre throw. India’s Neeraj Chopra finished second, while Rohit Yadav claimed third place.

Glasgow: Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem ended the competition in ninth position.

Neeraj Chopra threw 85.83 metres in his second attempt, while Arshad Nadeem recorded a 77.41-metre throw in his second attempt.

Arshad Nadeem’s first throw was declared a foul. Neeraj Chopra’s first attempt covered 80.97 metres.

The javelin throw final of the Commonwealth Games featured 12 athletes, including Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem.