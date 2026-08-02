The differences within MQM-P between the groups led by Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and Mustafa Kamal intensified after a party meeting at the Bahadurabad headquarters.

The workers from both groups clashed after the meeting. The confrontation followed slogan chanting and led to a physical fight between party workers. Aerial firing spread fear in the area.

MQM-P senior leader Dr Farooq Sattar, differences emerged after the party meeting. He said workers from the other group assaulted MPA Ejazul Haque and party leader Zakir. He also said Mangla Sharma and Sabeen Ghori were subjected to misconduct.

MQM-P to take organisational, legal action against workers over violence

MQM-P leader Aminul Haque said workers had been instructed to gather at the park adjoining Bahadurabad. He said organisational and legal action would be taken against workers found involved in the violence.