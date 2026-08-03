A unique picture from the ongoing Test match between Pakistan and West Indies has attracted attention on social media, with cricket fans enjoying the unusual moment.

The viral picture shows West Indies opener Brendon King and Pakistan’s star batter Babar Azam standing together on the crease.

The interesting part is that Brendon King’s jersey carries the name 'KING', while Babar Azam’s shirt has 'BABAR' written on it.

As both players stood in the same frame, the words on their jerseys came together to form 'KING BABAR', drawing the attention of social media users.

Babar Azam’s fans often call him “King Babar”, which made the picture even more special for his supporters.

Cricket fans shared interesting comments about the unusual coincidence on social media. Some termed it as a “perfect frame”, while others said that the King and Babar had finally appeared in the same picture.