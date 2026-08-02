A suicide blast near Kabal police station in Swat district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa killed 15 people, while several police personnel were injured.

Malakand Division regional police officer Syed Fida Hassan Shah said that five police officers and 10 civilians were martyred and several policemen sustained injuries in the explosion. According to police, the blast occurred when a protest for peace was being held at Kabal Chowk.

The police officials said the explosion at the main gate of Kabal Police Station was a suicide attack. The attacker was attempting to enter the police compound.

The Malakand RPO said police personnel stopped the attacker from entering the compound.

The police compound houses Kabal Police Station, the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) police station, Kabal Police Lines and a facilitation centre.