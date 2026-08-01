Grief and outrage continue to grow over the murder of young businessman Mir Raza, as his father shared heartbreaking details about identifying his son's body and citizens staged a second consecutive day of protests demanding justice.

Speaking to the media, Mir Raza's father described the devastating moment he saw his son's body, saying he was unable to comprehend what he was looking at.

He said it was Mir Raza's mother who recognized him first after noticing the shirt he was wearing. "As soon as she saw the body, she said, 'This is Raza's shirt,'" the grieving father recalled.

Family alleges severe torture before killing

Mir Raza's father alleged that his son was subjected to brutal torture before being murdered.

According to him, acid had been poured on his son's fingerprints, wrists, hands and arms, indicating that the perpetrators attempted to destroy evidence and inflict severe injuries.

He further said that he personally contacted the SHO of Ferozabad Police Station from the scene.

"I told the SHO that you could not find him -- I have found him," he said while recalling the tragic discovery.

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The father revealed that Mir Raza's wedding had been scheduled for the 29th. He said his son had excitedly spoken about the celebrations, telling the family that around 4,000 to 4,500 guests, including his friends, would attend the wedding.

Instead, the father said, an even larger number of people gathered for Mir Raza's funeral, reflecting the deep sorrow felt across the community.

Karachi witnesses second day of protests

Public anger over the murder continued for a second consecutive day as protesters gathered near Bahadurabad Char Minar in Karachi.

Young participants carried banners and placards while demanding immediate justice for Mir Raza and strict action against those responsible for his killing.

The demonstrators said Mir Raza had remained missing for two days before his body was found and alleged that he had been subjected to the worst kind of torture before being killed.

They called for exemplary punishment for the killers and urged authorities to ensure justice for Mir Raza's family without delay.

Questions raised over Karachi's law and order

The protesters also criticized the city's worsening law and order situation.

They questioned whether CCTV cameras in Karachi are only being used to issue traffic challans, pointing out that while some people lose their lives after falling into open manholes, others are being killed by robbers or violent criminals.

The demonstrators urged the authorities to improve public safety and ensure that such incidents are prevented in the future.