Pakistan has welcomed the latest progress in the disarmament process under the Gaza Peace Plan, with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif describing the development as an important step toward lasting peace.

He also urged the international community to ensure that all commitments under the agreement are fully implemented.

Prime Minister Sharif welcomed the progress made in the disarmament process under the Gaza Peace Plan, calling it a significant milestone in efforts to restore peace and stability in the region.

The prime minister expressed hope that all commitments outlined in the Gaza Peace Plan would now move forward with practical implementation, paving the way for sustainable peace.

PM praises international mediation efforts

Shehbaz Sharif commended the mediation efforts led by the United States, Egypt, Qatar, and Turkey, saying their diplomatic engagement played a vital role in advancing the peace process.

He also described the progress achieved by the Peace Board under the leadership of US President Donald Trump as a significant achievement, highlighting the importance of continued international cooperation.

Support for Palestinian self-determination

Reaffirming Pakistan's longstanding position, the prime minister said the Palestinian people have an undeniable right to self-determination.

He stressed that the Palestinian issue must be resolved in accordance with United Nations resolutions and reiterated Pakistan's support for the establishment of an independent, sovereign, and geographically contiguous Palestinian state.

Prime Minister Sharif emphasized that the future Palestinian state should be based on the pre-1967 borders. He also reaffirmed Pakistan's support for making Al-Quds Al-Sharif the capital of Palestine and called for accelerating the political process to achieve lasting peace in Gaza.

The prime minister urged the international community to ensure the complete implementation of every commitment made under the Gaza Peace Plan to secure long-term regional stability.

Saudi Arabia backs Gaza peace agreement

Saudi Arabia also welcomed the agreement on the elimination of weapons in Gaza and voiced strong support for the broader peace initiative.

In a statement, the Saudi Foreign Ministry praised the leadership of US President Donald Trump in facilitating the agreement and stressed the importance of fully implementing the comprehensive Gaza Peace Plan.

Humanitarian access, Two-State Solution

The Saudi Foreign Ministry called for the complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza and stressed that uninterrupted humanitarian aid must be allowed to reach the people of the territory.

It also said the return of the Palestinian Authority to Gaza is essential for the success of the peace plan and reaffirmed Saudi Arabia's support for a two-state solution.

According to the Saudi Foreign Ministry, lasting peace and stability in the region can only be achieved through a comprehensive political solution.