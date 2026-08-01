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Foreign investors return to Pakistan Stock Exchange after 23 monthsTrump orders fresh US strikes on IranPakistan welcomes Gaza peace progress, vows support for Palestine stateArshad Nadeem out of Commonwealth Games title raceCommonwealth Games: Fatima Zahra becomes Pakistan’s first female boxer to win medalPetrol price drops by Rs0.12 per litre, diesel by Rs0.66Bilawal terms Pakistan Army as nation’s red lineTrump claims Iran’s military capabilities 'severely weakened'Ben Stokes could make England return as Key keeps door openLPG, RLNG prices increased for one month

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Pakistan, Saudi Arabia welcome Gaza Peace Plan progress | SAMAA TV