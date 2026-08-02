The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has warned of a significant rise in water flows in major rivers across the country from today until 4 August.

High-level flooding has been recorded in River Lehri at Head Gogi, while medium-level flooding has been reported in Nullah Palkhu at Wazirabad, the NDMA said.

Low-level flooding has been recorded at Kalabagh, Chashma, Guddu and Sukkur along the Indus River. Low-level flooding has also been reported at Head Nari on River Nari.

The NDMA said high flows are expected at Marala on the River Chenab, while low-level flows are likely at Khanki and Qadirabad. Low to medium-level flows are also expected in the Jhelum, Ravi, Kabul and other associated rivers.

Medium to high-level flows are possible in streams and tributaries of the Jhelum, Chenab and Ravi rivers. Water levels in the Ravi and Sutlej rivers will depend on releases from Indian water reservoirs, the authority added.

The NDMA warned of flash flooding in hill torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan and Rajanpur, as well as in streams and drains of central and southern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and northern Balochistan.

Urban flooding risks have been highlighted in Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Gujranwala, Lahore, Faisalabad, Peshawar, Mardan and Nowshera. Similar risks have been reported in Hyderabad, Badin, Thatta and other low-lying urban areas of Sindh.

The public has been advised to avoid unnecessary travel to areas likely to be affected by flooding.