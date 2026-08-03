Several local holidays have been announced across Pakistan for August 4, with provincial and district authorities suspending operations in selected areas due to religious observances and the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) general elections.

The announcements affect government offices, educational institutions and specific constituencies, depending on the region.

The Punjab government has issued a formal notification declaring a local holiday in Lahore on August 4 on the occasion of the annual Urs of Data Ganj Bakhsh.

According to the notification, all district offices and government institutions working under the Lahore deputy commissioner (DC) will remain closed for the day.

However, the Punjab government clarified that the holiday will not apply to the Punjab Civil Secretariat or other provincial government institutions. These offices will continue functioning as usual.

Sindh closes educational institutions

The Sindh government has also announced a holiday for all educational institutions across the province on August 4 to mark the Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA).

The Sindh School Education Department issued a notification confirming that both government and private schools will remain closed on Tuesday, August 4, corresponding to 20 Safar 1448 Hijri.

The closure will also apply to all government and private colleges across Sindh, making it a province-wide holiday for educational institutions.

Public holiday in Muzaffarabad

Separately, the deputy commissioner of Muzaffarabad has declared a public holiday on August 4 in constituencies LA-27 and LA-28.

The holiday has been announced to facilitate the conduct of the general elections in Azad Jammu and Kashmir. It will apply to Muzaffarabad-1 and Muzaffarabad-2 constituencies.

The August 4 holidays reflect different regional priorities, with Lahore observing the annual Urs of Data Ganj Bakhsh, Sindh marking the Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), and Muzaffarabad facilitating polling during the AJK general elections.

Residents are advised to check the notifications issued by their respective local authorities to confirm whether the holiday applies in their area.