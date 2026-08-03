FIFA President Gianni Infantino's campaign for re-election has suffered a major setback after the English Football Association decided to withdraw its support over a controversial investment plan.

The decision came after Wales also withdrew its backing for Infantino's bid for another term. The UEFA has warned that it could take legal action over the proposed investment plan.

Infantino had proposed allowing private investors to become partners in major FIFA tournaments, including the FIFA World Cup.

The proposal has drawn criticism from football authorities and has raised concerns over the future commercial structure of international competitions.