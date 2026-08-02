The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) has claimed that 35 commercial ships have so far been stopped and diverted during the ongoing naval blockade against Iran.

In a statement posted on social media platform X, the CENTCOM said the naval blockade, reimposed on Iran last month, was continuing to be enforced.

According to the statement, the US military has diverted 35 commercial vessels, disabled two ships, and boarded two other vessels for searches or to take control.

Iran has earlier rejected reports suggesting plans to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. Iranian officials said the strategic waterway remained under Iran’s control.

The Iranian statement added that there had been no change in the country’s policy regarding the Strait of Hormuz and no new decision had been made on the matter.