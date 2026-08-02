US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that the United States and Israel have agreed to suspend planned military strikes against Iran, provided a comprehensive agreement to end months of tensions is reached quickly.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump said US forces remained fully prepared for military action but had agreed to delay any attack following requests from Iran and other Middle Eastern countries.

"The USA is locked and loaded and ready to go against the Islamic Republic of Iran," Trump wrote, adding that he had agreed to cancel the planned attack "subject to being able to rapidly make a deal."

According to Trump, the proposed agreement would require the immediate, complete and total reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and an end to what he described as Iran's nuclear threat.

He also said Israel had joined the United States in supporting the temporary pause in military action while negotiations continue.

Rubio says strikes changed Iran's position





Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said recent US military strikes had made Iran more willing to negotiate on its nuclear programme and the security of the Strait of Hormuz.

Speaking in an interview with Fox News, Rubio claimed the attacks had destroyed much of Iran's naval, air force and missile defence capabilities, while severely degrading its military infrastructure.

He acknowledged that Iran still possessed missiles and drones capable of carrying out attacks but argued that its conventional military capabilities had been significantly weakened.

Rubio said the military campaign had shifted the balance in Washington's favour, claiming it was the reason Iran now appeared more willing to negotiate over denuclearisation and maritime security.

Iran has not officially confirmed Trump's account of the negotiations or the reported conditions for a potential agreement.