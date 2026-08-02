Veteran Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt has reflected on the changing nature of the Hindi film industry, saying it has become far more competitive than when he began his acting career more than four decades ago.

Speaking during an interview with AIG Hospitals' YouTube channel, the 67-year-old actor said Bollywood once had a stronger sense of unity and mutual support.

"When I started, the industry felt like a family. Everyone was together, everyone was helping one another. Now it's become much more cut-throat, much more competitive. Hollywood is different from here," he said.

Dutt made his acting debut in 1981 with Rocky and went on to star in several blockbuster films, including Khal Nayak and Munna Bhai M.B.B.S..

'Learn to forgive'





The actor also spoke about the personal lessons he learned during his time in prison, describing forgiveness as the most valuable one.

"I learned to forgive. A constable taught me that so well. He told me, 'Learn to forgive people, and you'll grow more in life.' You may know that someone has hurt you, but you forgive them," Dutt said.

He added that embracing forgiveness transformed his perspective and helped him grow as a person.

Latest project





Dutt was most recently seen in the action thriller Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar, where his performance received positive reviews.