'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' has swung into theaters with extraordinary momentum, exceeding industry expectations even before its first full weekend.

Starring Tom Holland, Zendaya and Sadie Sink, the film is already being hailed as one of 2026's biggest box office events.

'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' has opened to phenomenal numbers at the North American box office, making it one of the strongest theatrical launches of 2026.

According to Sony Pictures, the film earned $72 million from special Wednesday screenings and Thursday preview shows alone, setting a new preview record and surpassing the $60 million previously achieved by 'Avengers: Endgame' in 2019.

Massive Friday and weekend projections

Industry reports suggest the Marvel blockbuster could generate between $167 million and $173 million on Friday alone.

By the end of its opening weekend, 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' is expected to earn at least $330 million across 4,487 North American theaters, significantly exceeding early projections that ranged between $180 million and $250 million.

If the current pace continues through Sunday, the film could even challenge the all-time domestic opening weekend record of $357.1 million, currently held by 'Avengers: Endgame'.

Tom Holland returns as Peter Parker

The film marks Tom Holland's first standalone Spider-Man movie since 2021's 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'. The story begins after the dramatic conclusion of the previous film, where Doctor Strange erased the world's memory of Peter Parker to protect the multiverse.

Now living in isolation, Peter struggles to reconnect with MJ, played by Zendaya, and Ned, portrayed by Jacob Batalon, while also dealing with increasingly unstable superpowers.

The cast also includes Sadie Sink, who joins the latest chapter in the Spider-Man franchise.

Following the success of 'No Way Home'

The remarkable debut places 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' on course to become one of the highest-grossing films of the year.

Its predecessor, 'Spider-Man: No Way Home', opened with $260.1 million at the domestic box office despite being released during the COVID-19 pandemic.

That film ultimately earned more than $1.9 billion worldwide, including $814.8 million in North America, making it one of the most successful superhero films ever released.

Based on its record-breaking launch, 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' appears well positioned to follow a similarly successful path.

With exceptional audience turnout, record-setting preview collections and the possibility of challenging one of Hollywood's biggest opening weekend records, the latest Spider-Man installment has already established itself as one of the year's most anticipated and commercially successful releases.