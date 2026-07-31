Late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala's younger brother, Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, made a rare public appearance alongside his parents, Balkaur Singh and Charan Kaur, during a screening of the Punjabi film Kankaan De Ohle.

Videos shared by fan pages and paparazzi accounts showed Shubhdeep walking hand in hand with his mother as the family arrived at the event. Dressed in an off-white shirt, beige trousers and a matching turban, the youngster drew widespread attention from fans online.

Social media users flooded the posts with heart emojis and affectionate comments, with many referring to him as "Chota Sidhu" and "Shubi."

"So cute... God bless him," one user commented, while another wrote, "Cutiepie."

Introduced to fans last year





Shubhdeep was introduced to the public by his parents in November 2025, when they shared his first photograph on Instagram, followed by a family video.





View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Since then, the child has made only a handful of public appearances, with each update attracting significant attention from Sidhu Moose Wala's fan base.

Remembering Sidhu Moose Wala





Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead on May 29, 2022, in Jawaharke village in Punjab's Mansa district.

The singer remains one of the most influential figures in Punjabi music, and fans have continued to closely follow updates about his family since his death.

Shubhdeep's latest public appearance was widely described by supporters as a touching moment, with many expressing their love and prayers for the family.a