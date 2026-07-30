Veteran Pakistani actress Saima Noor's fitness transformation and youthful energy have drawn widespread attention on social media.

Viral videos show the 58-year-old actress performing demanding exercises, including squats and kettlebell swings.

Social media users have praised her strength, stamina and healthy lifestyle. Other videos show her visiting a salon, where her noticeable weight loss has also attracted attention. Many fans have described her as evergreen and admired her youthful appearance.

Some users jokingly commented that the videos were so impressive that they looked as though they had been created with artificial intelligence (AI).

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Meanwhile, clips from Saima Noor's earlier interviews have resurfaced online. In those interviews, she spoke openly about her fitness journey and healthy lifestyle.

The actress said there was a time when she felt overweight, after which she made major lifestyle changes to improve her health.

Saima Noor said she does not follow a strict diet. Instead, she eats balanced meals in small portions and has made intermittent fasting part of her daily routine.

She said regular exercise, mental peace and a disciplined lifestyle have helped restore her fitness and energy while also improving her overall health and appearance.