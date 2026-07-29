Actor Fahad Sheikh has denied disrespecting noted actor Mohammed Ahmed after a video went viral on Wednesday, saying what appeared to be bullying "was not the case to begin with".

Sheikh was referring to a video widely shared on social media in which he and other cast members laughed while using a pocket-sized fan to style Ahmed's hair. The video surfaced after Ahmed said in an interview that an actor about 40 years younger had disrespected him on set.

Speaking on the Dareecha podcast with Sheeba Khan, Ahmed recalled an incident in which a much younger actor ridiculed him in the green room. He said the actor was the lead of the show and spoke loudly to draw attention to himself.

Ahmed said the actor reminded others that he had once judged his acting ability before recommending him to the producer.

He also termed an incident during filming in which the actor picked up a portable fan and pretended to style his hair, calling on others to watch.

Ahmed said he chose not to respond because such moments are often shared on social media without context and he did not wish to lower himself to that level. The viral video appeared to show the same incident.

The industry rallied behind Ahmed, with colleagues including Faysal Quraishi and Shamoon Abbasi calling on the unnamed actor to apologise.

On Wednesday evening, Sheikh responded, saying that "half cooked stories are always dangerous because they are used to set a narrative". He said the cast shared a close relationship and behaved like a family on set.

Sheikh said he had worked with Ahmed on several projects and that they had always shared a friendly relationship. He said he did not know when a joke, which he claimed Ahmed had started, came to be seen as bullying because that had never been anyone's intention.

The actor added that senior colleagues throughout his 11-year career had always treated him like a son.

Sheikh also said he had apologised to Ahmed before the controversy gained public attention.

"He is my senior. I am not ashamed to ask for his forgiveness publicly," Sheikh said.

He added that if his private apology had not been enough, he apologised again publicly and hoped Ahmed would not hold any resentment, saying he would never intentionally insult his seniors.

Sheikh said legal action was being initiated against those who circulated what he described as out-of-context video material intended to mislead the public.

The video prompted widespread criticism online, with several actors condemning the behaviour shown.

Renowned actress Nadia Jamil said she was disgusted by the conduct in the video and stressed that there were proper ways to speak to older people, even in jest. She said it was clear that Ahmed did not find the incident amusing.

She also criticised the person who shared the video, saying it should not have been posted because it caused Ahmed more humiliation.