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Johnson & Johnson proposes $5.5bn settlement in talc cancer casesBadshah, Isha Rikhi spark split rumours after emotional Instagram postApple preparing major MacBook Ultra redesign with OLED displayWireless charging stand or pad? Here's how to chooseApple reportedly saves on displays while upgrading iPhone 18 Pro Max screenMicrosoft launches AI cybersecurity model to rival OpenAI, Google and AnthropicDrinking water during meals may increase food intake, study findsAJK elections 2026: PML-N leads with four seats, PPP bags three in Mirpur DivisionPetrol price cut by Rs1 per litre, diesel up Rs3.37 from July 28Trump says US holding 'good talks' with Iran

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