Prince Harry is reportedly urging Meghan Markle to accept King Charles III's conditions as the couple seek to repair ties with the Royal Family, according to a new report.

The report claims Harry reached the conclusion after a brief meeting with the King at Highgrove House earlier this month, where he allegedly realised that any future reconciliation would have to be on the monarch's terms.

A source quoted by Heat World said King Charles wants to move beyond repeated disagreements and expects consistent efforts toward rebuilding trust.

"Charles made it clear he wants to see progress now, rather than another cycle of disagreements and misunderstandings. The King wants peace, but he also wants consistency."

According to the source, the monarch warned that future opportunities for reconciliation could disappear if his conditions were not respected.

"He put his foot down and told Harry they have to play by his rules, otherwise the door would be shut in the future. The Highgrove summit was an opportunity that just couldn't be wasted."

The report further claims Harry has been trying to persuade Meghan that adopting a different approach is necessary if they hope to restore ties with the Royal Family.

"Harry knows there has to be a different approach if they're ever going to progress. He's spent a lot of time persuading Meghan they need to play the game if they want to be welcomed back into the family. This is their last chance."

Neither Buckingham Palace nor representatives for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have commented on the claims.

Harry and Meghan stepped back from royal duties in 2020 and have since made several public allegations about their experiences within the monarchy, leading to years of strained relations with senior members of the Royal Family.

As of now, there has been no official confirmation that a formal reconciliation process is underway.